Planning applications for a giant solar farm in east Cork will be lodged with Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála, the company behind the project has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The Danish-based renewable energy firm Ørsted maintained that plans for the solar farm at Killeagh are on track.

“Ørsted is progressing with plans to develop a solar farm near Killeagh, Co Cork, with an estimated 250MW export capacity and the potential to power an equivalent of over 50,000 homes,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“The planning application for this proposed solar farm is expected to be made to Cork County Council, while the application for the associated substation – a strategic infrastructure development – is expected to be made directly to An Bord Pleanála,” the spokesperson added.

The solar project is centred around Greenhills Dairies, one of the largest dairy farms in the country – which is owned by the Browne family.

The Browne family farm in excess of 1,100ac - which is a mix of owned and rented land - and milk close to 1,000 cows.

Tom Browne had one of the largest milk quotas in the State before they were abolished. He was also a major grower of sugar beet before the industry was wound up.

Land

It is unclear how much land will be needed for the solar project, but it is estimated to be in the region of 800ac to 1,000ac.

Ørsted claimed that it has enjoyed “positive engagement” with local landowners.

However, the proposed development has sparked strong local opposition from residents in the Killeagh area, with objections likely to be lodged once the planning applications are made.

Concerns regarding the “rampant growth” in solar farms in east Cork were also raised in the Dáil by local Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor.

Ørsted is also involved in the development of solar farms at Garreenleen, Co Carlow, and Ballinrea, between Carrigaline and Cork city.