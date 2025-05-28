There will also be a special guest appearance from Cork hurler Niall O’Leary, along with free refreshments. \ Donal O'Leary

Corrin Mart, in association with the Health Service Executive (HSE), will hold a farmer health check day.

Based at its Fermoy Mart in Co Cork (Eircode P61 EE37), the event will take place from 11am on Tuesday 10 June.

The heath check is also organised in partnership with The North Cork Rural Community Health Project in Avondhu Blackwater Partnership CLG in Castletownroche.

The event will allow farmers to get help with cardiac health screenings, cancer prevention and quit smoking support.

