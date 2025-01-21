The plant will produce biomethane gas, which will be injected directly into the national gas grid.

Farming and food company Country Crest has applied for planning permission to build an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant at their food production facilities in Lusk, Dublin.

The company had previously secured planning permission for an AD plant on the site in 2012, but this permission expired in 2023.

The plant will produce renewable biomethane gas, which will be injected directly into the national gas grid, as well as carbon dioxide, which will be captured for reuse in the Irish food industry.

Feedstock

The AD plant will be supplied with around 60,000 tonnes of feedstock per year, consisting mainly of grass and whole-crop silage, vegetable and food processing by-products, slurry and manures and poultry litter. Agricultural whole-crop and grass silage will be grown by Country Crest and other growers in the area.

Digestate

The plant will produce around 49,045 tonnes of liquid digestate and 9,342 tonnes of solid digestate per year. The solid fraction of the digestate will be stored in a bunker, which will be roofed. The liquid fraction of the digestate will be stored in sealed lagoons. Digestate will be collected by registered farmers and used to grow the feedstock.

Site

The site has a total area of approximately 18ac. The development comprises AD tanks and processing equipment, feedstock storage facilities and equipment, silage storage clamps and digestate management and storage facilities.

Renewables

Country Crest has integrated renewables into their sites at an early stage, having secured permission to build a 1MW wind turbine on their premises in 2007 to supply them with green power. In 2013, the company secured permission for another 2.3MW wind turbine. The company now employs around 500 people.

Biomethane

Under government plans, 150 to 200 new AD plants will need to be established by 2030 to achieve the climate target of 5.7 TWh of biomethane production capacity.

However, the rollout of Ireland's new AD sector has stalled once again, as the industry awaits the publication of the Renewable Heat Obligation, the scheme proposed to be the main support mechanism for the sector.

Many of the 18 projects that secured 20% capital grants from the government have not yet begun construction due to the absence of long-term biomethane gas purchase agreements. As a result, they are unlikely to meet the strict December 2025 completion date required to draw down the grant.