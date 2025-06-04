Legal teams are poring over evidence being given in the High Court this week in the case taken by John Magnier and his son JP and daughter Katherine Wachman against Richard Thomson-Moore, Barne Estate Ltd, and two Jersey-registered companies.

The Magniers contend that Richard Thomson-Moore and the Barne side broke an alleged binding deal to sell Barne Estate for €15m in August 2023, as well as a later exclusivity agreement, by agreeing to sell the estate to Maurice Regan in October 2023.

Mr Regan allegedly agreed to pay €22.25m for the estate, some €7m more than John Magnier’s €15m.

John Magnier, his wife Susan, Coolmore farm manager Joe Holohan and his son-in-law David Wachman have all been in the witness stand so far, with Richard Thomson-Moore, his wife Anna, and auctioneer John Stokes also expected to take the stand.

