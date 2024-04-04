Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to bring forward immediate financial supports for farmers struggling to cope with prolonged spells of challenging weather conditions.

Cowen – who has been selected as a Fianna Fáil candidate for the upcoming European Parliament elections – outlined the basis for his call in a letter to Minister McConalogue, as well as Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

In addition to seeking new emergency funding for farmers, the Offaly TD is looking for a fast-tracking of scheme payments and for leniency to be shown by those who have credit lines with farmers.

His comments come after Minister McConalogue announced a temporary pause on all no-essential Department of Agriculture scheme inspections amid the unsettled weather.

“The persistent poor weather has resulted in difficult soil conditions, with some tillage farmers unable to access their fields to plant crops, while fodder stocks are being further depleted as farmers are left with no choice but to keep their cattle inside,” the former Minister for Agriculture said.

Making lives easier

“Farm families need to be supported and everyone must play a part in making their lives easier during this hugely difficult, and increasingly more common, period of unsettled weather.

“Farmers need help and where possible we have to fast-track any payments to those who are working harder than ever to maintain their farms in increasingly difficult conditions.

“I’m also encouraging banks and lenders to demonstrate leniency in making credit accessible to farmers at this time,” Cowen commented, adding that climate change is acting to make farming “more challenging”.

He stated that he will push for an emergency weather fund if elected as an MEP.

Inspections

Cowen also stated that the Health and Safety Authority should show understanding for farmers when conducting farm inspections.

“We need to start supporting and showing more appreciation for farm families, who are under huge pressure already without the threat of further distractions, never mind penalties and sanctions," he said.

“Farmer welfare is at the forefront of our concerns at such a stressful time, and more consideration and respect needs to be given due to the intense challenges those working in the agriculture sector are facing.”