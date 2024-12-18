Barry Cowen said his environmental CAP proposal aims to balance sustainability and productivity in a way that delivers for farmers and the environment alike. \ Philip Doyle

Irish MEP Barry Cowen has been appointed to a key role negotiating a report on the future of farming and CAP in the European Union (EU).

On Tuesday 17 December, Cowen was appointed as shadow rapporteur for the Renew Europe group to which Fianna Fáil belongs in the European Parliament, meaning he will negotiate the report on behalf of Renew.

The upcoming report is titled The Future of Agriculture and the Post-2027 Common Agricultural Policy.

It is believed the report will be monitored closely by the European Commission as it prepares for discussions around the next CAP.

In addition to negotiating the eventual report, Cowen has also committed to publishing his own position paper outlining his vision for the future of farming and CAP.

He hopes to gain the backing of Renew for this paper and to derive any amendments the group puts forward directly from it.

Environmental pillar in CAP

Cowen said that a key focus of his CAP reform agenda will be the creation of a third distinct environmental pillar within CAP.

This proposal aims to balance sustainability and productivity in a way that delivers for farmers and the environment alike, he said.

“I firmly believe that by introducing a third distinct environmental pillar, we can achieve a CAP that balances environmental sustainability with economic viability for our farmers.

“In preparation for the drafting of my position paper, I will undertake an intensive stakeholder engagement process.

“I look forward to meeting with farmers, foresters, agricultural innovators, representative bodies and others to hear their perspectives and ensure their voices are reflected in my proposals.

“I am committed to delivering practical and forward-thinking reforms that will support Ireland’s farmers while positioning European agriculture to meet future challenges and opportunities head on,” Cowen added.