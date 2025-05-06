Midlands North West MEP Barry Cowen has proposed that a third pillar be added to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) from 2028.

In a position paper presented in his role as shadow rapporteur for the Renew Europe party, he said that, in recent times, rumours have been circulating in Brussels which suggest that the European Commission may be planning a major restructuring of the EU budget.

“The suggested approach within certain circles is to consolidate the current total of 530 programmes into a single overarching fund. In my view, the CAP needs to be safeguarded and should remain a distinct programme and not be absorbed into broader budgetary lines,” he said.

“I believe that with an increased CAP budget, a significant opportunity exists to actually expand on the pillar system that currently exists. It is my view that the CAP’s two-pillar structure has become convoluted. Measures on the environment, for example, now span both pillars, causing duplication, a lack of coherence and inefficiencies.

“The CAP is centred around three main goals to achieve a sustainable system of agriculture in the EU: the economic, environmental and social sustainability of farms. These goals can be more effectively addressed across a three-pillar system,” he said.

Cowen added that he believes CAP conditionality requirements should remain in place to provide a baseline of environmental protection, but should not be expanded and greater environmental ambition should be rewarded through the creation of a third pillar.

Clearly defined

A third clearly-defined pillar dedicated to voluntary environmental measures would bring clarity to the next CAP and restore purpose, according to Cowen.

“This would allow the CAP to return to its original remit of bolstering farm incomes through a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payment, while also offering farmers the option to engage in environmental schemes through a third pillar.

“A newly funded third pillar - based on an increased CAP budget - could merge eco schemes and agri-environmental measures, offering results-based, incentive-driven schemes for the union’s active and productive farmers.

“In my view, the most effective environmental impact can be achieved by ensuring that the farms producing the majority of our food receive financial incentives - through rewards-based schemes - for making meaningful environmental improvements in areas such as genomics, emissions reductions and soil, water and air quality,” he said.

Cowen said he will now use the position paper as the basis for negotiations in the European Parliament, aiming to shape both the committee’s draft and the final plenary recommendations.