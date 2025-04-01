“Many years ago, landowners on the Cliffs of Moher agreed to allow a permissive walk through their lands and they are now being threatened with a CPO," said Gorman. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has condemned proposals recommending compulsory purchase orders (CPO) at the Cliffs of Moher as “an attempt to intimidate and bully” the local farmers and landowners.

The association was strongly objecting to draft report recommendations that Clare County Council would use such powers as an option to confiscate private land from farmers on the famous coastal walk.

IFA president Francie Gorman said that the local authority has been advised to buy-out all 36 landowners who currently own sections of the Cliffs of Moher trail.

“This is nothing short of an attempt to intimidate and bully the landowners and will be resisted outright,” he said.

“Many years ago, landowners on the Cliffs of Moher agreed to allow a permissive walk through their lands and they are now being threatened with a CPO.”

Draft report

Former Clare IFA chair Tom Lane, who has been leading negotiations on behalf of landowners, called on Clare County Council to immediately withdraw the CPO option and threat from the draft report.

He said the threat of CPOs has sent shock waves to landowners all over the country who have facilitated walkways in their local communities and benefited tourism.

“Instead, they should engage constructively with the farmers and the IFA so an appropriate and effective arrangement can be agreed on the Cliffs of Moher coastal walk which reflects the scale of up to 1.5 million tourists and estimated revenue of €19m annually,” added Lane.

“On the Cliffs of Moher, as a direct consequence of facilitating the walkway and making it a success through permissive access, landowners are facing the threat of a CPO. This is wrong and a complete abuse of power.”

