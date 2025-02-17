An avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) has applied across Northern Ireland since 18 January.

Some 64,000 birds are to be culled following a suspected case of bird flu on a poultry farm in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said a suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was reported near Dungannon on Friday 14 February and initial results suggest the presence of HPAI.

“Following further investigation, the chief veterinary officer has taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on site – 64,000 – and the introduction of temporary control zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread,” he said.

Minister Muir said this case on a commercial poultry farm in Dungannon follows a case last week at a captive bird premises near Magherafelt and added that it “shows we cannot afford to be complacent”.

Biosecurity measures

“It is crucial that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds – adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and report any suspect cases to the department as soon as possible,” he said.

An avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) has applied across Northern Ireland since 18 January.

The AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Furthermore, a housing order for the whole island of Ireland will come into force for all kept birds and poultry on Monday 17 February.

This legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

Chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher said the disease control measures have been taken to limit any potential spread of disease.

“I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock.

“This includes ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and adhering to all the requirements mandated under the AIPZ.

“Samples from the infected premises have been sent to the national reference laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity.

“Should HPAI be officially confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and replaced with a 3km protection zone (PZ) and 10km surveillance zone (SZ),” he added.

On Wednesday 12 February Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced the housing order to come into effect from Monday 17 February, while Minister Muir announced the order for Northern Ireland on the same day.

Since early December, there have been five detections of avian influenza infection in wild birds in Ireland – one in Co Galway in early December, one in Co Dublin later in December, one in Co Donegal in mid-January and one each in Co Westmeath and Co Wexford in late January.