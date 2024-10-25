David Stanton TD said the lack of guidelines on solar farms is causing whole townlands to be put under panels. \ iStock

Current planning guidelines are sufficient to deal with applications for large-scale solar farms, the Department of Housing has said.

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister of State with responsibility for planning Alan Dillon said there are currently no specific planning guidelines in place in respect of solar energy development.

“While the department [of Housing] is satisfied that the planning code is sufficiently robust to facilitate the assessment of individual planning applications for solar energy developments, the matter is being kept under review,” he said.

Minister Dillon’s comments were in response to a question from Cork East TD David Stanton, who asked if there are plans to introduce national guidelines to manage the development of large-scale solar farms.

Cork

Stanton raised the issue of large-scale solar farms in Co Cork, the second time the topic was discussed in the chamber in relation to the county in recent weeks.

It was also reported by the Irish Farmers Journal this week that a large dairy farm in Co Cork has been linked with a move to solar.

The Cork TD said the lack of guidelines on solar farms is causing whole townlands to be put under panels.

“While we have national guidelines on the production of renewable energy that seem to dictate planning guidelines, there are no guidelines on large-scale solar farms.

“This involves the transformation of whole townlands and tracts of land. As far as the eye can see, they are turning grey.

“Is it not about time the Government went beyond reviewing this and took action to balance this with the issue of production of renewable energy, which we are all in favour of?” he added.

Minister Dillon reiterated his position that the current planning system is fit for purpose to deal with large-scale solar farms.

“We have made the existing and evolving planning system sufficiently robust with regard to large-scale solar developments.

“Through the revised national planning framework, the Government and the Oireachtas are allocating and integrating the regional spacial and economic strategies,” the minister said.

Grid connection

Deputy Stanton also said that convenient grid connections will encourage applications to be concentrated in certain areas.

“If you live in an area with nothing but grey glass as far as the eye can see, surely that is not desirable, particularly when there are so many roofs of farm and community buildings all over the country that are sitting there waiting to be converted to this use.

"Another issue in my part of the country is that these solar farms could lead to flooding because the soakage of water that flows off them is concentrated in rivulets which can cause flooding,” he said.