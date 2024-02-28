The European Commission’s proposal to potentially halve the number of farm inspections and exempt farms under 10ha from conditionality requirements, is a positive first step in reducing the burden regulations are placing on farmers, the IFA has said.

The proposals, IFA added, demonstrate that the status quo just isn’t working and needs to change.

These proposals were discussed at Monday’s meeting of agriculture ministers in Brussels.

The IFA argued that AMS was brought in to reduce farm inspections in the first place, however, it has had the opposite effect across much of Europe.

“If you ask lots of farmers along the Shannon Callows, it isn’t even fit for purpose either.

“What we want to see are concrete examples of what simplification means and we need to see a lot more than just this proposal. Too often the Commission, and our Department, talk about reducing the burden on farmers, but the reality on the ground is very different,” IFA said.

The IFA is set to meet the Department of Agriculture on Friday, as part of discussions on the new charter of rights.

Clarity

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Wednesday, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that Ireland put forward a “strong case” to simplify the current CAP requirements.

“It is now up to the European Commission to outline how the changes will be applied,” he said.