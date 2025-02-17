Speaking about the decision of the venue to cancel the event, CycleØ Country Manager for Ireland James Manley said: “We regret the cancellation decision taken by the venue, which was based on the actions of a few people."

A community information event on a proposed anaerobic digestion plant in Kildare has been cancelled due to a number of individuals planning to cause disruption and disorder.

CycleØ, a European anaerobic digestion developer, had planned to hold the event this Wednesday, 19 February, as an opportunity for the local community near the proposed biogas plant at Ballyvass, Co. Kildare, to learn more about the plans.

However, the event has been postponed after the hotel where it was due to take place cancelled the booking upon receiving information about planned disruption and disorder by a small number of individuals intending to attend.

CycleØ stated that a new date and location for the event will be confirmed shortly and advertised on the company’s website, Facebook page, and in local and farming press.

Regret

Speaking about the decision of the venue to cancel the event, CycleØ Country Manager for Ireland James Manley said: “We regret the cancellation decision taken by the venue, which was based on the actions of a few people."

“Our intention was to hold an open community event, as we have done elsewhere in Ireland, to speak with local residents and to discuss our plans with them” he continued.

“The event was intended to address any potential concerns the local community might have about our plans at Ballyvass, and it was an opportunity to highlight the benefits the plans will bring to Ireland and the local community. We look forward to our next opportunity to have those conversations,” he concluded.

Plans

CycleØ currently has sites planned or operating in Spain, Italy and Ireland - with ambitions to develop, build, own and operate at least 50 plants across Europe by 2028.

Last year it announced plans to progress with a €100m investment across four sites in Kildare, Cavan, Galway and Limerick. The first planning applications for the projects are expected to be submitted soon.