Councillor Stokes is the first female Fine Gael general election candidate in the Limerick county Dáil constituency. / Philip Doyle

Limerick Fine Gael candidate Noreen Stokes has called for more rural female representation as she bids to win a seat in the next Dáil.

The Limerick councillor has promised that she will advocate for the interests of women living in rural Ireland while canvassing in the local area.

Stokes promised to advocate for continued investment and progress on rural housing policy, scaling up town and village renewal, supporting farm incomes and providing important grants for community organisations.

She said allowing people to build homes and futures in rural Ireland is key to ensuring communities are sustained for generations to come.

“We must remove barriers that are put in place to people seeking to lay down roots in their own areas and often on their own land.”

Women in agriculture

Stokes added that it is important to invest in upskilling women to work on farms and in rural areas.

“We also need to do more to support female farmers and make sure there are strong incentives and income flows for females to enter and remain in the sector.

“As an adult education teacher, I have seen the value that adult education and training can have for people and in particular rural women, and in turn the benefit this can provide to the rural economy.

“Allowing opportunities to upskill or retrain will help women living in rural Ireland to participate in the modern-day workplace, especially those jobs which can be done remotely.”

Representation

Councillor Stokes is the first female Fine Gael general election candidate in the Limerick county Dáil constituency.

With Simon Harris as its leader, Fine Gael has exceeded its 40% gender quota.

“Our party has a long history of strong female representatives, from Nora Owen and Nuala Fennell, and this is especially the case in rural Ireland with the likes of Mairead McGuinness and Heather Humphreys.”