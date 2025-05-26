The bill focuses on banning not only fox hunting, but also trail hunting (where hounds follow a scent trail laid by humans instead of chasing wild animals like foxes) and the snaring and trapping of foxes. / Adrian Melia

A Dublin West TD is to introduce a bill to the Dáil on Tuesday that aims to ban foxhunting and hunting with dogs in Ireland.

People Before Profit-Solidarity’s Ruth Coppinger is seeking to amend the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, which includes an exemption for hunting.

The bill focuses on banning not only fox hunting, but also trail hunting (where hounds follow a scent trail laid by humans instead of chasing wild animals like foxes) and the snaring and trapping of foxes.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Association of Hunt Saboteurs’ campaigns director John Tierney said politicians have an opportunity to leave “an Oireachtas legacy” by supporting this bill to remove “hunting with canines from the rural cruelty ecosystem”.

“The choice before our elected representatives is stark: to uphold a cruel and unnecessary activity or to champion a more compassionate future,” he said.

“Passing the animal health and welfare (ban on fox hunting) bill 2025 would be a tangible demonstration of Ireland's commitment to animal welfare. For too long, the suffering of foxes has been dismissed as a mere pastime, a tradition upheld by a minority at the expense of animal welfare.”

Amendment

The amendment will add a paragraph to Section 12 of the bill: “Specify that fox hunting and related practices are banned and therefore cannot be considered as lawful hunting.”

By law, the hunting of animals which have been released in an injured, mutilated, or exhausted condition is prohibited.

The Association of Hunt Saboteurs’ campaigns director John Tierney said politicians have an opportunity to leave “an Oireachtas legacy” by supporting this bill to remove “hunting with canines from the rural cruelty ecosystem”.

Responding to a question from Paul Murphy TD, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said that the current Animal Health and Welfare Act is a significant piece of legislation.

“Voluntary codes of practice have been established by The Hunting Association of Ireland which detail the conduct to be adhered to in respect of the hunting of foxes and the treatment of the animal during the hunt.

“The code also takes into account local concerns and the concerns of the landowner(s) on whose land hunting takes place.

"I am satisfied with the instruments in place and there are no plans to change the existing legislation.”

Read more

Gardaí conduct operation targeting illegal hunting