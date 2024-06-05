The regional group of nine TDs is to move a Dáil motion seeking to secure a Government guarantee that farmland used to meet EU Nature Restoration Law targets can remain in agricultural production and be classed as eligible to receive CAP payments. It maintains that the motion, due to be moved next week, represents a “significant step” in addressing farmers’ concerns with the law.

Its TDs claim that while State lands could meet the law’s 2030 nature restoration targets, meeting all targets on these lands alone beyond 2030 will become “increasingly difficult”, which will see the focus turn to privately owned farmland. It said if the motion does not pass and if the nitrates derogation is lost, there would be a “significant hike” in the cost of buying and leasing land.