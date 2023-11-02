The air quality forecasting is intended to help those with respiratory conditions, such as asthma.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a new real-time air quality forecast which is available for the public to view.

Forecasts on air quality will be provided for up to three days and will include expected levels of particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and ozone.

The EPA stated that there are “concerning localised air quality issues” in Ireland and that it is particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide which are the main air pollutants affecting public health.

Particulate matter is generated by burning solid fuels, with levels usually rising over winter months as people heat their homes more regularly.

Nitrogen dioxide is emitted from the running of petrol and diesel vehicles.

Health tool

The agency stated that the facility will be especially useful for those more sensitive to poor air quality, such as those with asthma or heart conditions.

These air-sensitive groups can now better plan their activities in line with relevant public health advice, including reducing physical activity when air pollution is at levels which could affect health.

The public health elements of the new forecasts were highlighted by the EPA radiation, protection and environmental monitoring office's director Dr Micheál Lehane.

“Air pollution can seriously impact people’s health. The air quality forecast will provide an important health and air quality resource for everyone and will be even more impactful for those of us who are particularly affected by poor air quality, including those suffering from respiratory disease and asthma,” Lehane commented.

“The forecast will also serve policy makers as a valuable tool for analysing air quality in Ireland.’’

Asthma

Ireland has the highest rate of asthma in Europe, with one in 10 children and one in 13 adults developing the condition.

"The air quality forecast will be an important resource for our members and everyone with respiratory conditions,” added the Asthma Society of Ireland’s CEO Eilís Ní Chathnia.

