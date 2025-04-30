The number of beef AI straws being used on dairy cows is continuing to increase this spring, with some AI companies estimating a rise of 40% on last year.

This is being met with a decline in the number of dairy AI straws being used on the dairy herd.

According to a spokesperson for Eurogene, overall AI sales are currently running at about 15% ahead of last year, with dairy-beef sales 40% up on last season.

Munster Bovine is also experiencing a “significant increase” in straw sales to both DIY and AI company customers, as a result of market optimism and improved weather conditions compared to last year. AI companies have reported a notable increase in enquiries for bulls to deliver higher Commercial Beef Values, with more interest in Belgian Blue for the dairy herd compared to last year.

“The mood is optimistic and farmers are engaging with sexed semen and dairy beef. There is a major difference to last year, as the season was much slower to kick off due to the poor weather,” a spokesperson for Munster Bovine said.

Although it’s early days, Munster Bovine has said that it is confident of a greater than 15% increase in sexed straw usage. Meanwhile, Munster Bovine said that sales so far are running slightly ahead of last year at about 5%.

Heifer shortage

Progressive Genetics has said that the increase in sexed semen is over 10%, with some new farmers adopting the technology for the first time this year.

“We would encourage farmers to continue to use sexed or conventional on their highest EBI cows, as there is a serious shortage of dairy replacement heifers in the country at present,” a spokesperson for Progressive Genetics said.

Progressive Genetics has also experienced the increased demand for dairy-beef this year. However, the company maintains that overuse of beef semen on high-EBI cows is a missed opportunity for the dairy industry to deliver genetic gain.