The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has criticised the new National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme (NDBWS) as it “falls short of the required support needed for cattle finishers.

The ICSA welcomed the scheme announced on Tuesday by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon as a “step in the right direction” but said that it does not “go far enough in providing meaningful support”.

ICSA beef chair John Cleary said that it also compares unfavourably to the potential €40/calf available to dairy farmers through the combination of the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme and the NDBWS.

“This disparity is deeply unfair and fails to recognise the essential role of beef finishers in the supply chain,” he said.

Targeted support for earlier finishing must be a priority

“For too long, beef finishers have been overlooked in support schemes. Finishing cattle earlier aligns with environmental targets, but it comes at a significant cost and requires a serious financial commitment.

“If the government is serious about reducing emissions and improving beef sector sustainability, then targeted support for earlier finishing must be a priority,” Cleary added.

Fairness

In addition, Cleary called on the Department of Agriculture to introduce a dedicated support measure for finishing cattle aged 12-24 months to ensure fairness across the sector.

In their budget submission, the ICSA proposed a beef carbon efficiency payment to assist farmers in feeding and weighing cattle of this age, with the aim of encouraging earlier finishing, up to a maximum of 150 animals.

“Early finishing is not cost-neutral, it requires substantial investment in feeding, management, and resources,” he added.

“[The proposal] must now be given serious consideration by Minister Heydon in the next budget. It is completely unacceptable that beef finishers continue to be excluded from meaningful budget supports,” Cleary said.

