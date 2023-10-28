The idea that Irish farmers should have to make cows "disappear" in order to reduce emissions is not the trajectory we should be on, French Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau has said.

"This is a concern that I have at European level and at global level.

"Some are saying that the aim is reduction of livestock and decapitalisation but I'm not sure this is going to bring hope to agriculture and farmers," he told the Irish Farmers Journal at the Teagasc EU50 conference on Friday.

He added that agriculture's climate journey must be credible economically-speaking but argued that it cannot be a way to say to livestock farmers that they are not wanted.

Food

The French minister also said that farmers across the European Union cannot let other countries, who are not members, produce food which should be of EU sovereignty.

Fesneau said that while the EU needs to reduce emissions, it also has its own consumption needs.

"We need meat and we need milk so lets not put ourselves in the situation where we would let others produce what should be of EU sovereignty," he said.

During the French Minister's visit, a declaration of intent was signed on strengthening cooperation in agricultural education between Teagasc and the French directorate for education and research.