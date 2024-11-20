Dairy Day is going ahead on Thursday 21 November, but the gates will open at 10am, rather than 9am as planned.

This is to facilitate people travelling to the event, in light of an orange weather warning for counties Cork, Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Waterford, which is to lift on Thursday morning.

The warning is for snow and rain and while snow is notoriously difficult to forecast, according to Met Eireann, the likelihood of snow in Cork city and surrounds is low.

While snow is possible further inland, heavy rain is more likely in Cork city, so the decision has been made that the event will go ahead as planned, albeit with a later start time and slight disruption to the schedule of talks.

Those planning to attend the event should plan their journey ahead and take their time. Public transport to the event is available and there is ample free parking on site.

Tickets are available to purchase online in advance at www.ifj.ie/dairyday24.