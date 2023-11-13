They objected to the use of an agricultural track and bridge, which crosses the M6 motorway close to Junction 6, by the developers when building and maintaining the solar farm.

A Westmeath dairy farmer has appealed Westmeath County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for a solar farm due to a dispute over access to the site. Irish developer Elgin Energy Services was granted planning permission for a 52ac solar farm in Lurgan, close to Moate last month.

The solar farm will operate for 40 years and also include another 5ac site in Culleenagower, Moate, designated for a temporary construction compound and client substation. However, the decision to grant has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Westmeath dairy farmer Patrick Guinan.

In an original objection to the project, Patrick, along with Amy and Anthony Guinan, said that they objected to the use of an agricultural track and bridge, which crosses the M6 motorway close to Junction 6, by the developers when building and maintaining the solar farm.

They said that the road is a gated farm access track only and is not a public road, and the County Council has no authority to grant access to a commercial company for its use.

They said the track and bridge were provided for use by the farmers affected by the N6 Kinnegad to Athlone dual carriageway, whose farmland was severed by the scheme under a compulsory purchase order.

Detrimental effect

In the objection, the farmers say the track and bridge cannot be used for commercial development as it would have a detrimental effect on the daily operation of their dairy farm and the free movement of their dairy livestock every day to their land.

They say the only right of way into Lurgan is through the Ballycumber road via the Lurgan Road, which could facilitate the proposed development. They also outlined what they felt was a lack of consultation between the developer and affected landowners over the proposed access road, although a meeting was held, they said.

Elgin Energy Services has until November 28th to submit their response to the appeal.