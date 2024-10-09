A dairy farmer and his co-accused company are to enter a guilty plea in relation to animal welfare issues.

A dairy farmer and his co-accused company are to enter a guilty plea in relation to animal welfare issues, Roscommon Criminal Circuit Court heard on Tuesday.

Seán Coughlan, Lahardane, Ballina, and Coughlan Farming Ltd, Cum, Lahardane, Ballina, are charged with neglect and failing to ensure animals were kept in a manner that would not threaten their health on a farm in Laragan, Elphin, Co Roscommon, in November 2022.

Thirty-eight charges are related to Mr Coughlan, while charges 39 to 74 are related to the company.

At Roscommon Criminal Circuit Court on Tuesday, Judge Kenneth Connolly adjourned the case until late February 2025.