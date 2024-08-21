A Ballina man and his co-accused company were sent forward for trial to Roscommon Criminal Circuit Court in October after his case came before Judge Michael Connellan at Strokestown District Court recently.

Seán Coughlan, Lahardane, Ballina and Coughlan Farming Ltd, Cum, Lahardane, Ballina are charged with neglect and failing to ensure animals were kept in a manner that would not threaten their health in November 2022 at Laragan, Elphin.

The book of evidence was served on Mr Coughlan, who also acted as a nominee for Coughlan Farming Ltd.

Roscommon State Solicitor Kieran Madigan, who appeared on behalf of the Department of Agriculture and the Marine, stated 38 charges related to Mr Coughlan while charges 39-74 related to the company.

Judge James Faughnan had previously refused jurisdiction in the cases.