Crucial concessions agreed by the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group will enable derogation farmers hold some cows that would have been culled due to the Nitrates changes.

Milk suppliers facing serious herd cuts, due to nitrates changes, have secured crucial concessions from a stakeholder forum, which could save five to six cows for the typical dairy farmer in derogation.

The draft report from the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group has recommended that excretion rates for calves in the first three months of life will be reduced from 6kg to 1kg.

Farmers will also have the option to reduce the crude protein in concentrates fed to cows during the summer months, from 15% to as low as 12%, in order to reduce their nitrogen excretion rates.

For the typical milk supplier with 100 cows on 40ha, these recommendations could potentially enable farmers working at over 220kg N/ha to retain five to six cows that would otherwise have been culled due to the derogation changes.

Recommendations

The draft document also recommends that:

A 5% cut in the chemical N allowances be applied this year for those farmers stocked above 170kg N/ha – but any further reductions will have to be scientifically justified;

A 70% capital grant should be made available for slurry storage facilities;

All nutrients applied to land must be considered, and chemical fertiliser allowances for land in receipt of organic manures should be adjusted accordingly;

Clover in seed mixes for reseeding be increased from 1.5kg/ha to 2.5kg/ha;

The local authorities undertake at least 4,500 targeted water quality risk-based farm inspections each year;

Land located more than 32km from the main holding should not be given a livestock manure allowance greater than 170kg N/ha, unless farmed at an appropriate higher level.

The draft recommendations will now go to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue for approval, and will then be subject to public consultation.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said the availability of a 70% grant for slurry storage was “absolutely essential”.

“The ICMSA proposals in relation to protein percentage in feed and the N figure for calves are two measures that need to be implemented immediately,” Drennan added.

IFA environment chair John Murphy accepted that the recommendations were “onerous” for farmers, but “necessary” to “secure future nitrates derogations”.

He added that it was vital that farmers were “supported financially” for any investments required to achieve improved water quality standards.