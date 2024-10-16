Meal deliveries are flying out co-op gates this week with demand for dairy nuts continuing and beef feed beginning to kick off.

A sales rep in Co Kilkenny said that demand for feed at the minute is “roaring strong”, with pressure mounting on the availability of lorries to carry out deliveries.

Last Friday, Lakeland Dairies announced a rebate of €30/t on a dairy feed purchased by milk suppliers during the four months of November 2024 through February 2025. There are also rebates available for those purchasing straight feeds.

Prices currently being paid by dairy farmers for a high-spec 16% dairy nut are between the €340/t and €360/t mark.

In cases, there could be as much as €50/t in the difference between an ordinary 16% dairy nut and a high energy 16% dairy nut, containing maize, barley, distillers, soya or beet pulp, from the same mill.

High energy 14% and 15% nuts are costing around the €320/t to €350/t mark.

Cheap and cheerful

Meanwhile, a farmer in north Cork is paying €285/t for a high-spec 12% dairy ration.

“It’s cheap and cheerful – I keep an eye on my milk urea which is in and around 29 so a 12% ration is more than adequate at the minute.

“It also helps me keep the crude protein of the cows’ diet lower, so I can stay within the lowest nitrogen band for the nitrates.”

Beef nuts and rations are ranging between €325/t and €355/t, while one farmer in the west said he is paying €335/t for lamb finisher in bulk.