A solar projected completed by Cork dairy processor TINE Ireland is expected to generate approximately 650MWh of renewable energy each year.

This equates to 10% of the processor's energy need.

The company has said that the solar panels will offset 4,344t of carbon over two decades.

The project was completed by MarVal Power at the Mogeely processing site owned by the Norwegian dairy company, which stated that carbon offsets represent the equivalent of planting 2,150 trees.

Co-operation

“This project is a shining example of Norwegian-Irish co-operation on the path to a greener future,” the Norwegian ambassador to Ireland Aslak Brun said at the unveiling of the project.

“It reflects the values of sustainability and innovation that define both nations.”

TINE stated that strategic investments in renewable energy, like that completed at its site in Cork, can deliver “strong environmental impact and operational efficiency”.