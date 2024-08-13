With An Taoiseach Simon Harris are Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews (right) and group CEO Colin Kelly.

Lakeland Dairies has called for a clear and actionable roadmap from the Government to help the dairy sector achieve 2030 climate targets.

The co-op held separate meetings with An Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at this year’s Tullamore Show.

Both meetings focused on the challenges facing the dairy sector, including uncertainty over the nitrates derogation and the need for a coherent Government plan to support agriculture in reaching its climate target.

Speaking after the meetings, Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews said that they were both constructive and crucial.

"Both men were highly engaged and understanding of the challenges facing agriculture and dairying at present. However, we impressed on both of them the difficulties and uncertainties the dairy sector is dealing with.

“We were heartened to hear the Taoiseach say that he will lead a national effort to attempt to retain the derogation.

'National importance'

"He believes that the derogation is of national importance and, therefore, will be co-ordinated by his department in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture," Matthews said.

The Lakeland delegation told the Taoiseach and Minister McConalogue that its suppliers are showing great leadership in the space of improving water quality.

"We know how important it is not only to maintain but also to improve our water quality standards.

“We are leaders in the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) and our farm sustainability programme 'Farming for a better future' has proved hugely popular.

"Lakeland Dairies farm families have embraced the initiative, with over 12,000 individual measures being implemented across our catchment area. These measures are making a tangible difference in reaching our climate ambitions," he said.

Climate targets

Lakeland Dairies farmers, Matthews added, will do all they can to reach the 2030 climate targets. However, he said he is seriously concerned that we are yet to see a clear and tangible Government plan and roadmap to help farmers achieve these targets.

"The support of the Government is vital in ensuring that Irish agriculture can continue to thrive while also meeting our environmental responsibilities,” Matthews said.