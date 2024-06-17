Dairygold is running its ‘Wrap It Pink’ campaign in association with the Irish Cancer Society for the initiative's 10th year.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Dairygold dairy business manager John Valance said the company is looking forward to another successful year of 'Wrap It Pink'.

“We’re very grateful to farmers nationwide who have supported the campaign and we’re delighted to see farmers embrace pink, bringing us closer to a day when no one dies from breast cancer in Ireland.”

Support

National fundraising lead at the Irish Cancer Society Sinead Gillespie commented that the charity welcomes ongoing support from Dairygold.

Gillespie stated that the funds raised are vital in supporting individuals with breast cancer and in increasing awareness, particularly in rural areas.

“Each year, almost 3,400 women and approximately 30 men are diagnosed with breast cancer. Early detection is crucial for effective treatment and campaigns like this play a significant role in raising awareness," she said.

Dairygold farmer Michael Kelly from New Inn, Co Tipperary, has supported the campaign since its launch.

He said: “Breast cancer has impacted too many households across Ireland and we are determined to raise awareness and funds to help combat it.

“The pink bales are eye-catching in fields and I hope that people who see them are inspired to support the Irish Cancer Society in any way that they can.”

Research

Breast cancer is the most common invasive form of cancer in females in Ireland, but thanks to the support received from initiatives such as this, the number of breast cancer survivors is increasing.

To date, the funds raised by the ‘Wrap It Pink’ campaign have been put to use helping to fund life-changing breast cancer research and also by supporting those affected by breast cancer on their journey.

Pink silage wrap is on sale from Dairygold Co-Op Superstores across Munster and nationwide.