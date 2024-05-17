Dairygold has maintained its milk price for April supplies.

Its milk price remains at 38.1c/l, excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

Dairygold will also pay a 0.95c/l weather/fodder relief payment, excluding VAT. This payment was 1.9c/l for March supplies.

This equates to an average farmgate milk price of 42.1c/l, excluding VAT, based on the average April 2024 milk solids achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

The quoted milk price for April, based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, is 42.5c/l, including the weather/fodder relief payment, excluding VAT.

Dairygold follows both Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group in holding its milk price for the month of April.

Challenges

A company spokesperson said in light of challenges faced by suppliers, Dairygold is committed to paying a strong price for April.

“The Dairygold board recognises the significant challenges that the continued adverse weather conditions caused for our milk suppliers through April and, therefore, remained committed to paying a strong milk price for April.

“Dairy market returns continue to be uncertain, primarily due to the ongoing weaker demand, as global milk supply generally remains flat. The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a monthly basis.”