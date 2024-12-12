A Dairygold spokesperson said dairy market returns remained positive through November.

Dairygold has announced a 0.95c/l excluding VAT increase in its base milk price for November supplies.

A base price of 46.56c/l excluding VAT will be paid by Dairygold for milk supplied last month at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses, Dairygold’s November milk price is 47.71c/l excluding VAT.

The co-op’s price based on the average November 2024 milk solids achieved by Dairygold suppliers equates to an average farmgate milk price of 63.74c/l excluding VAT.

The quoted milk price for November based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% fat is 52c/l excluding VAT.

Markets

“Buying activity remained strong, with global milk supply generally flat year on year. The stronger demand was driven primarily by the normal seasonal demand for both butter and cheese.

“The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a monthly basis,” the spokesperson added.