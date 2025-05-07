Pictured announcing the Dairygold Annual Results 2024 are Michael Harte, Chief Executive, Ann Fogarty, Head of Corporate Affairs, Governance and Secretarial and Pat Clancy, Chairperson of Dairygold Co-Operative Society. \ Gerard McCarthy

Dairygold has sent a legal letter to five of its shareholders, alleging defamation against board members, senior management and other staff.

The letter references what are described as “derogatory and defamatory statements” made by members of a WhatsApp group titled ‘Concerned Dairygold Shareholders’.

Five men - Niall Twomey, Ned O’Keeffe, Eoin Bourke, Tadhg McSweeney and Nigel Sweetnam - were selected in January as the committee to lead the group that has become known as the concerned shareholders, following two packed meetings in Mitchelstown.

The letter from legal firm Arthur Cox was sent to all five men.

Statements posted on the WhatsApp group, which the letter says has about 200 members, are alleged to be defamatory, “in that they are false and cause unlawful and unjustified damage to the reputations of the relevant parties”.

Furthermore, “Dairygold will hold each of you personally liable for any further such statements which are published” whether made by one of the committee or “by a member of the group over which your committee presides”.

The committee is advised to seek legal advice, to ensure no further statements are published by the group’s members, and to delete all derogatory or defamatory statements.

Very concerned

A spokesperson for Dairygold told the Irish Farmers Journal: “Dairygold is very concerned with the personalised and derogatory comments which were made about named individuals and about the society on social media platforms.

“Dairygold has a responsibility to protect the reputation of its employees and members.

"The purpose of the legal correspondence was to make that point, to seek the removal of these comments and to prevent such comments from reoccurring.

“This issue was raised by the chairperson in his presentation to members at last week’s AGM, where he noted the society’s intention to pursue the issue through legal channels.”