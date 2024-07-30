At the launch of the 2024 Dairygold Co-Op Cork county hurling championships at Páirc Uí Chaoimh: Liam O’Flaherty, general manager at Dairygold Agribusiness; Pat Horgan, Cork GAA chair; Eoghan Murphy, Sarsfields; Eoghan Collins, Newcestown; Colm Spillane, Castlelyons; Shane Tarrant, Aghabullogue; and Tom Dillon, Erins Own.

Dairygold Co-Op Superstores is to sponsor the 2024 Cork county hurling championships for a fifth year in a row.

The championships will begin next weekend, with games throughout the county.

Cork County GAA chair Pat Horgan said it is great to have Dairygold Co-Op Superstores on board as sponsors.

"We’re very grateful for their continued support and look forward to an exciting championship season," he said.

Deep roots

General manager at Dairygold Agribusiness Liam O’Flaherty said: “Dairygold Co-Op Superstores is delighted to continue as sponsors of Cork county hurling championships for our fifth season.

"With 18 stores across Co Cork, we are deeply rooted in Cork GAA and the club hurling championships.

"I’m sure I speak for the majority when I say we’re looking forward to some exciting and intense hurling games ahead and we extend our best wishes to all of the competing clubs.”