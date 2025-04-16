Over 300 Dairygold suppliers attended a meeting in January to air their grievances with the co-op and its management, with anger focused on the loyalty bonus terms. \ Caitríona Morrissey.

A group of disgruntled Dairygold suppliers has backed down on previous plans to call an extraordinary general meeting to raise concerns about management of the co-op.

Having drawn hundreds of farmers to two meetings in Mitchelstown to air grievances about the co-op, the group had planned to reconvene in April to gather signatures ahead of the co-op’s annual general meeting.

However, the leadership of the group - Niall Twomey from Minane Bridge, Nigel Sweetnam from Kinsale, Tadhg McSweeney from Carrignavar, Eoin Bourke from Kilross and Ned O’Keefe from Mitchelstown – is not now planning to call an EGM, Bourke told the Irish Farmers Journal this week.

Milk price

Nonetheless, Bourke said milk price will be a big concern at the co-op’s upcoming AGM, as well as Dairygold committee membership and the co-op’s financial performance.

“Last year’s poor milk price has threatened the co-op’s future viability.

“It has led to dwindling cow numbers with full herd sales, farmer retirement and making succession a major issue going forward,” a spokesperson for the committee said.

The Dairygold AGM takes place later on this month.