Dairygold has increased its milk price for November by 1.9c/l, excluding VAT, for all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

This brings the co-op's November price up to 33.8c/l, excluding VAT.

A company spokesperson said that global milk markets have started to return increased value in recent weeks as supply and demand have rebalanced.

"Future markets are also positive, but sentiment remains cautious. The Dairygold board will continue to closely monitor markets and review milk price on a month-by-month basis," Dairygold said in a statement.