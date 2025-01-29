The case has been adjourned until 17 February.

A leading Irish agricultural equipment manufacturing firm is facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a father of four and dairy farmer in Co Limerick.

Dairymaster Unlimited Company was before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on foot of alleged breaches of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005, and European machinery regulations.

The defendant, with an address at Causeway, Co Kerry, is alleged to have breached safety, health and welfare legislation, in respect of the supply of an air-operated gate to the rear entrance of a milking parlour, at a farm located at Glenacurrane, Angelsboro, Co Limerick, on a date in January 2020.

Danny Mullins, 77, Glenacurrane, Angelsboro, was fatally injured after he was caught in a pneumatic gate on the farm on 20 July 2020.

Prosecution barrister, Lily Buckley, instructed by State solicitor Brendan Gill, told the court the “fatality” was related to a “health and safety prosecution order” in respect of Dairymaster.

Judge Colin Daly granted an application by Ms Buckley for the matter to be adjourned.

The judge adjourned proceedings before Limerick Criminal Circuit Court to 17 February.