Northern Ireland’s largest dairy co-op, Dale Farm, has confirmed it will make a 13th payment of 0.5p/l in the March milk cheque.

The 13th payment will be made on all supplies received in the last milk year running from April 2024 to March 2025.

The decision follows on from a 0.4p/l payment from Aurivo on all supplies in 2024 and a 0.65p/l loyalty payment from Lakeland Dairies, also on all 2024 milk.

The move by Dale Farm to issue a 13th payment will help to significantly reduce the impact felt by suppliers after the co-op confirmed it has taken 3p/l off its base price for March milk.

That deduction comes as no surprise after the co-op confirmed last autumn it would continue to support base price in January and February, even though a winter bonus was no longer applicable.

With the 3p/l support payment dropping off, it takes the starting point for suppliers back to 41.8p/l once a 0.3p/l loyalty bonus is included.

Lakeland Dairies has also declared a price for March milk, confirming that it is holding at 39.8p/l. However, a 3p/l winter bonus is no longer applicable in March.