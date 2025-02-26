Teagasc head of education Dr Anne Marie Butler said that these open days are a great opportunity to find out if a career in agriculture, horticulture or forestry suits you. \ Philip Doyle

The four Teagasc colleges and the three private agricultural colleges are holding a series of open days during March.

The colleges will open their doors to prospective applicants to full-time Level 5 agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry courses.

Students, their families and career guidance teachers will have the opportunity to learn about the courses available and get a chance to meet staff, educational experts and potential employers of course graduates.

Teagasc head of education Dr Anne Marie Butler said that these open days are a great opportunity to find out if a career in agriculture, horticulture or forestry suits you.

“All my colleagues in the colleges will be available at the events to show you around our campuses and talk to you about our student experiences and what you can expect to learn and enjoy on the different courses.”

List of open days – spring 2025

Wednesday 5 March - Mountbellew Agricultural College, Co Galway, Eircode: H53 WE00 - 10am to 12.30pm.

Friday 7 March - Gurteen College, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, Eircode: E53 TP93 - 10:30am to 12.30pm.

Friday 7 March - Teagasc Kildalton College, Piltown, Co Kilkenny, Eircode: E32 YW08 – tours at 10am and 11am.

Friday 7 March - Teagasc Clonakilty Agricultural College, Co Cork, Eircode: P85 AX52 - 11am to 1pm.

Friday 14 March - Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co Cavan, Eircode: H12 E392 - 9.30am to 1pm (advance booking is essential).

Thursday 20 March and 12 June - Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture, National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, Dublin 9, Eircode: D09 VY63 - 12pm to 3pm.

Friday 25 April - Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, Eircode: V94 V8N3 - 10am to 1pm.

For more information on courses and facilities, visit the Teagasc website.

