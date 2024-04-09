Teagasc’s Professor David Kenny has been announced as the new president of the British Society of Animal Science (BSAS).

Head of Teagasc’s animal and bioscience research department, he is the second person based in the Republic of Ireland to hold this position, following Dr Jim O’Grady, who served from 1990 to 1991.

It was also announced that the BSAS annual conference in 2025 will be held in Galway from 8 to 10 April.

The theme will be 'Animal science supporting livestock's role in a global society', which BSAS said underscores the critical role of animal science in addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the livestock industry worldwide.

Growth

On his announcement as BSAS president, Kenny said he intends to work closely with the team to further grow the society's membership, events, publications and training opportunities.

“The society continues to play a pivotal role as a platform for the widespread dissemination of state-of-the-art research findings, professional development, education and as a representative body for the animal science sector,” he added.

BSAS CEO Maggie Mitchell said the society is delighted to welcome Kenny as its new president.

"His extensive expertise and leadership qualities will be invaluable as we continue to drive advancements in animal science for the benefit of society and the environment,” she added.

Accolades

Kenny has supervised 19 PhD students and published over 200 internationally peer-reviewed scientific manuscripts and book chapters.

He is also president of the Physiology Study Commission of the European Association of Animal Production and a member of the management board of the international scientific journal, animal.

Kenny was awarded the Hammond Award by BSAS in 2018 for his contributions to understanding how nutrition affects economically important traits in cattle.

From Co Mayo, he runs a beef and sheep farm there. Kenny’s tenure will be one year.