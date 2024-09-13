The ‘Ireland’s Fittest Farmer’ competition is returning to this year's Ploughing, which takes place from 17 to 19 September.

The competition, hosted by Zurich Ireland, will be judged by GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald and former Ireland and British and Irish Lions rugby player Seán O’Brien.

The three-day event, held in Ratheniska, Co Laois, will see farmers from across Ireland compete to be named Ireland’s fittest farmer.

The contest is open to all ages and will be held as a fun way of sparking a vital discussion about the physical and mental health of the nation’s farmers, aiming to get all farmers thinking and talking about their health - physical and mental.

Fitzgerald, who is currently filming the next season of Ireland’s Fittest Family alongside preparing for his new role as manager of the Antrim senior hurling team, is encouraging all competitive Irish farmers to come to Zurich’s stand over the course of Ploughing 2024.

"I’ll be coaching participants through the various activities, such as hang tough, which everyone is welcome to try, and I’m looking forward to once again seeing what Ireland’s farmers are made of," he said.

For interested farmers keen on taking part in the competition, they are encouraged to visit Zurich’s stand each morning from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

Zurich is also launching a competition for farmers to win €10,000 to help them improve sustainability on their farm.