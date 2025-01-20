Dawn Meats has invested €1.5m in solar panels at its plant in Grannagh, Co Waterford, as part of the processor’s bid to increase green operations.

Over 3,500 solar panels - enough to power 210 homes - have been installed to give solar the capability to produce 40% of the site's annual electricity usage.

The panels cover 8,397m2 and can produce 1,560,000kWh of power yearly, which Dawn Meats expects will deliver a four-and-a-half-year return on investment.

Renewable energy

The meat processor stated that it has sourced 100% renewable energy to power its sites since 2020 and plans to install renewable generation at all its sites into the future.

“We are delighted to announce that our solar panels project is now live at the Grannagh site in Co Waterford,” engineering director Tom Hyland said.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey to use sustainable energy and reduce our carbon footprint.

“We plan to replicate the success of this project across our sites in Ireland and the UK in the near future.”