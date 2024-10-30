Minister Heydon highlighted the serious risk which unguarded or poorly protected PTO shafts present to machinery operators.

The deadline for applications under the National Farm Safety Measure has been extended by two weeks.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with special responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon announced the measure for expressions of interest and for submitting applications for payment under the scheme.

The new deadline will be Friday 15 November 2024 “to give farmers more time to purchase PTO shaft covers and submit their claims”,

Making the announcement, Minister Heydon highlighted the serious risk which unguarded or poorly protected PTO shafts present to machinery operators.

“There are PTO shafts on Irish farms with covers that do not provide protection to machinery operators.

“Entanglement in power take-off (PTO) shafts has resulted in fatalities and life-changing injuries. I urge all farmers to check the PTO shaft covers on equipment and replace any which are defective or missing.”

Applications

The measure provides a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost up to a maximum of four PTO shaft covers.

To apply for the measure, a farmer or FAS-approved adviser must submit an expression of interest before investing in PTO shaft covers.

Once an expression of interest has been submitted, the application for payment (claim) must be submitted before the new deadline.

Farmers are reminded that receipts must confirm that the PTO shaft covers meet the quality standards set out in the terms and conditions.

For further information on the National Farm Safety Measure 2024, visit the government farm safety website and any queries regarding the scheme should be directed to farmsafetymeasure@agriculture.gov.ie.