December 2024 was milder and drier than average for the last month of the year, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said the average temperature across all of last month was 7.7°C, which is 1.47°C above the most recent 1991-2020 long-term average (LTA).

December 2024 was the 11th warmest December on record since 1900. The warmest December on record was in 2015, with an average temperature of 8.56°C and the coldest December was in 2010 with an average temperature of 1.44°C.

Temperatures at all weather stations around the country were lower than their LTA.

The lowest average temperature was 6.3°C recorded at Knock Airport, Co Mayo, some 2.0°C above its LTA.

The highest average temperature was 9.4°C at Sherkin Island, Co Cork, some 1.4°C above its LTA.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Shannon Airport, Co Clare, on Tuesday 17 December, with a temperature of 15.0°C.

The month’s lowest air temperature was on Tuesday 10 December at Markree, Co Sligo, at -5.8°C.

Rainfall

Provisional data has put December rainfall at an average of 104.0mm, less than its LTA.

All monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their 1981-2010 LTA. Nationally, rainfall was 21% below this LTA.

It was driest in the east and south. The lowest monthly rainfall total was 45.7mm at Dublin Airport, some 63% of its LTA. This represents this station’s driest December since 2008.

The highest monthly rainfall was 173.7mm at Newport, Co Mayo, some 96% of its LTA.

The highest daily rainfall total was 32.6mm at Belmullet, Co Mayo, on Friday 6 December during storm Darragh.

Three stations - Mace Head, Co Galway; Mullingar, Co Westmeath; and Gurteen, Co Tipperary - had their driest December since 2010. Six stations in the south had their driest December since 2014.

Met Éireann has reported that it was dull everywhere across the month. All available monthly sunshine totals were below their LTA.

Storm Darragh

The most extreme weather event of last month was storm Darragh.

During storm Darragh, both Oak Park, Co Carlow, and Gurteen, Co Tipperary, reported their highest December gust on record, after a record length of 20 and 16 years respectively.

Five stations, including Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport, reported their highest December gust since 2013, while Knock Airport reported its highest December gust since 1998.

Monthly average wind speeds ranged from 6.0 knots (11.1km/h) at Moore Park, Co Cork, to 18.2 knots (33.7km/h) at Malin Head, Co Donegal.

Average wind speeds reached storm force on Friday 6, Saturday 7 December during storm Darragh and on Sunday 22 December.

Average wind speeds reached violent storm force on Friday 6 December during storm Darragh.

The number of days with gales ranged from zero days at Moore Park, Co Cork, to 11 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal.