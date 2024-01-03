The majority of Met Éireann weather stations were above their long-term average monthly rainfall in December.

Rainfall during December was above average in the majority of areas around the country, with the highest levels seen in the west and northwest.

The majority of Met Éireann weather stations were above their long-term average monthly rainfall in December.

The highest rainfall last month was recorded in Newport, Co Mayo, with 293.8mm of rain throughout the month.

The lowest monthly rainfall was recorded in Dublin Airport, with 68.5mm during December.

The highest daily rainfall was seen in Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, with 31.4mm of rain falling in one day on 27 December - nearly 30% of its monthly average.

Temperature

Temperatures were above average everywhere in Ireland during December.

The highest air temperature was recorded in Moorepark, Co Cork, at 14.4°C on Christmas Eve.

The lowest air temperature was recorded in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, at -5.8°C on 1 December.

The highest average temperature across the month was 9.6°C in Sherkin Island, Co Cork, with the lowest average temperature across December being 6.2°C in Knock Airport, Co Mayo.

Sunshine

Sunshine was variable across the country during December.

The highest monthly total was recorded in Cork Airport with a total of 62.3 hours for the whole month.

That is compared with 19.8 hours recorded in all of December in Belmullet, Co Mayo, the lowest monthly sunshine total in the country.

In 2022, the majority of monthly rainfall totals and all average air temperatures were below average. Sunshine totals were above average.

Four storms affected Ireland during December.

Read more