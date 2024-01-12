The famous Kerry landmark hit the market in August 2023 for sale by private treaty at an asking price of between €9.8m and €10.5m. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

A decision is “not near ready” on a State purchase of the Conor Pass, Minister of State for Heritage Malcom Noonan has confirmed.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Minister Noonan said discussions are currently taking place with US-based owner Mike Noonan, but a deal is not imminent.

“I can confirm that we are in discussions with the owner on the sale of the Conor Pass. There’s a long way to go yet and lots of work to be done. A decision is not near ready to be made,” he said.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD remained tight-lipped as to whether or not the sale would fall under the remit of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), which is part of his department, the Department of Housing

“The NPWS doesn’t do its negotiating in public,” Minister Noonan said.

Previous interest

In late September, Dingle-based auctioneer Mike Kennedy told the Irish Farmers Journal that despite pressure on the Government to buy the Kerry tourist attraction, no contact had been made to purchase as of then.

He confirmed at the time there were two very interested parties - one is eastern European and another is closer to home.

The famous Kerry landmark hit the market in August 2023 for sale by private treaty at an asking price of between €9.8m and €10.5m.

It is comprised of 1,000ac of mountain and lowland grazing ground and just under 400ac of forestry.

