A decision on which university has been awarded the country’s new school of veterinary medicine is expected to be made after the Dáil returns from its summer recess in September.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands the decision-making process is at an advanced stage, with an announcement due to be made shortly after TDs return to Leinster House next month.

Clarity

In recent weeks, shortlisted universities said they would like clarity as soon as possible as to where the new vet school will be located.

Four universities

Four universities have been shortlisted to house Ireland’s new vet school by the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

They are University of Limerick (UL), Atlantic Technological University (ATU), South East Technological University (SETU) and University College Dublin (UCD) in an expanded form.