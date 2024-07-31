Higher production costs and poor prices have led many suckler farmers to leave the sector, a Sinn Féin TD has warned. \ Claire Nash

Sinn Féin's spokesperson on agriculture Martin Kenny TD has stated that sheep and suckler farmers have been the most affected by falling farm incomes when cost of living pressures are taken into account.

The TD was speaking after Teagasc's 2023 National Farm Survey found that last year saw thousands wiped off the average farm's income, with reductions seen across all sectors.

"Incomes in farming have been falling for some time and the results of this survey now give us figures that Government cannot argue against," Kenny said.

“Sheep and suckler farmers have been particularly affected and family farm incomes have fallen by 15%.

"These farms are the lifeblood of so many rural communities across the country. I come from a rural area of Co Leitrim where these farmers work and live, where they build their families and contribute to their communities."

The spokesperson claimed that the income slump is seeing some farmers leave the sector or take on additional off-farm employment.

"Many of these smaller farmers are taking second and third jobs just to keep their families afloat," he continued.

"Some are simply walking away from the sector because it just isn’t viable anymore, especially with the continued rise they face due to the cost-of-living crisis."

Support

Deputy Kenny called on Government to get the basics delivered through supports.

“Issues with the unreliability of schemes, the increase in production costs and the inability to get a fair price for their produce has led many to leave the sector or for their children to make the decision not to take over the family farm.

"We need to see the basics delivered in farming, including fair and timely payment of schemes farmers participate in.

“I am deeply concerned for the future of farming and indeed our rural communities if this continues. Without a clear roadmap and specific, reliable supports from Government and the EU, the exodus from farming will continue."