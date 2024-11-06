Cllr Harrington proposed that the council would liaise with the NPWS to address the problem on the local roadways and their link to the possible spread of disease in both humans and farm animals. \ Philip Doyle

Councillors in west Cork are calling on the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) to address the growing problem of wild deer on public roads in the region.

The issue was raised in a motion by Independent Finbarr Harrington at a meeting of Cork County Council’s West Cork Municipal District.

Harrington told the meeting he had received many calls from motorists who had near misses and accidents involving deer on the roads, particularly at night and in the early hours of the morning.

He proposed that the council would liaise with the NPWS to address the problem on the local roadways and their link to the possible spread of disease in both humans and farm animals.

“A lady from Urhan contacted me, she had ran into a deer on the road and, as well as the danger, it ended up costing her €3,000 to repair her car,” he said.

“There have been many close calls around Derryconnell, all along the Bantry line, the Macroom bypass - the overpopulation of deer is becoming a danger on the roads.”

Deer cull

The motion was supported by county mayor Joe Carroll. However, Social Democrat Councillor Isobel Towse disagreed with the call for a deer cull.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael’s Noel O’Donovan and acting municipal district officer Eimear O’ Neill said that the responsibility rests with the Department of Agriculture and the issue would be dealt with by the NPWS.

Last December, the Government published the deer management strategy group report, which contained a number of short-term recommendations, including setting up of deer management units in “hot spot” areas and changes to the hunting season period.

O’Neill said the council has sought an update from the NPWS on progress and will inform councillors when they receive a response.

“Something has to be done about these deer. They need to be investigated, they are definitely far more plentiful than they used to be,” added mayor Carroll.