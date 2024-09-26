The anti-deforestation laws were voted through the European Parliament in 2023 as part of proposals which were designed to protect against deforestation. \ Donal O'Leary

The introduction of new EU anti-deforestation laws needs to be delayed, as this will mean more red tape for Irish beef farmers and the beef industry, MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has said.

As the Irish Farmers Journal reported on its front page this week, the new laws could influence some upcoming changes for Bord Bia’s quality assurance schemes.

Beef finishers could be required to provide geotagged photos of cattle to prove they do not originate from deforested land.

The anti-deforestation laws were voted through the European Parliament in 2023 as part of proposals which were designed to protect against deforestation.

‘Unintended consequences’

According to Ní Mhurchú, the unintended consequences will be more red tape aimed at Irish beef farmers.

“Irish farmers will have to provide paperwork, which includes detailing the geolocation co-ordinates of the farm where the cows were bred to show it is deforestation-free.

“Under the measures, cutting down trees on their own land could be considered deforestation - a designation that would block them from selling beef from that land on the EU market.

“Farmers will also have to ensure they are not using animal feed that contains soy or palm oil that is driving deforestation abroad,” she said.

Ní Mhurchú added that under the new rules, producers of beef products, wood and other related commodities will need to demonstrate that their products are deforestation-free and not farmed on lands that have been deforested

Farmers should not be affected

Ní Mhurchú said the regulations are well intentioned, but are ultimately flawed and called on the European Commission to delay them until a process is in place that ensures farmers are not unduly affected by red tape or unnecessary paperwork.

“I understand the motivation of these regulations which are designed to ensure that vast areas of forest lands in developing countries are not wiped out to make way for cattle grazing.

“The trouble is that we are inadvertently impacting our own domestic beef industry. The beef industry - and therefore beef farmers - will need to carry out a rigorous analysis of their supply chains to guarantee that the products they introduce into the market, or export, do not contribute to deforestation.

“That may be an onerous process for an industry that is already heavily regulated. We need a rethink on this one,” she added.

The new regulations are due to come into effect on 30 December 2024.

Ní Mhurchú said failure to comply could result in penalties, including fines, confiscation of goods and exclusion from public procurement opportunities.

The rules are part of the EU Green deal and were originally introduced to target large-scale deforestation in areas such as South America and Indonesia.