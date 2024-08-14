To date, 643 farmers have been approved for grant aid under the the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) in TAMS III but have not yet received payment.

To date, 643 farmers have been approved for grant aid under the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) in TAMS III, but have not yet received payment.

The scheme offers a higher rate of grant aid of 60% up to €90,000 per holding. A total of 943 applications have been received since the scheme opened for applications last year. The Department of Agriculture told the Irish Farmers Journal that approvals are continuing to issue on a daily basis.

Payments, according to the Department, are expected to commence in September and additional reporting requirements for this scheme led to increased development work which impacted payment delivery.