A delegation of MEPs from the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) will come to Ireland in 2025.

The mission, proposed by Renew Europe MEPs Barry Cowen and Ciaran Mullooly, follows a similar proposal made last year by MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and was adopted by AGRI political co-ordinators at its last meeting.

The approval of the trip has been described by Cowen as a significant opportunity to showcase Irish agriculture on the European stage.

“This mission will provide key MEPs from across Europe with a first-hand experience of the Irish agricultural sector and offer critical insights into the challenges facing our farmers,” Cowen said.

“It will also showcase the innovative solutions being implemented to ensure sustainability and productivity and highlight the need for farmers to be better rewarded for the work they are doing in this regard.”

Delegation

Other destinations approved for AGRI delegation visits in 2025 include the USA, Italy and Finland.

While decisions have not yet been made around what Irish towns and sites will be visited by the delegation, in his proposal, Cowen suggested a trip to a farm in the Midlands North-West with a particular focus on water quality.

He also proposed a conference on succession planning and discussions on the nitrates derogation, emphasising the need for its extension beyond 2025.

“One of my key focuses over the coming years will be on CAP reform and securing the best deal for our farmers, so my expectation is that this issue will be front and centre during the trip of MEPs across Europe to Ireland.

“The trip needs to represent an open dialogue between our farmers and the MEPs to identify their priorities for CAP reform and ensure alignment with on-the-ground realities, including the creation of a separate and distinct funding stream to reward eco and environmental initiatives while allowing CAP to return to its core mission.

“The nitrates derogation is essential for the viability of many Irish farms. This mission will provide an opportunity to demonstrate the collaborative efforts of farmers, government and other stakeholders to secure its extension,” he added.